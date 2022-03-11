Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government’s “slow” response to imposing sanctions on oligarchs amid the Ukraine invasion bears “echoes of Afghanistan”.

The Labour leader said: “I called for these sanctions against Abramovich two weeks ago now and a feature of the Government’s reaction here is that they are too slow. We want a Government to go further and faster, and not be so slow”

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our newsletters