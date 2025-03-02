Sir Keir Starmer says he trusts Donald Trump and stated the US president wants lasting peace in Ukraine. The prime minister said he trusts both Trump and Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky, when he appeared on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg today (2 March).

His appearance follows an unprecedented clash between the US and Ukraine leader at the White House on Friday (28 February).

Pressed on why he trusts the US President, he said: “Because I’ve spoken to him a number of times. I’ve got to know him. I’ve had extensive discussions with him and I believe his motivation is lasting peace.”