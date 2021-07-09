Harrowing footage from a police officer’s bodycam shows the moment he rescued a 6-year-old girl from a kidnapper in Kentucky.

The video shows the armed officer approaching a red car parked in a driveway and opening the passenger door to find the child crying. He picks her up and carries her away from the suspect’s car as she wails “I want my Daddy.” Another officer can be seen detaining the handcuffed, kneeling suspect.

The little girl was reportedly snatched when she was playing on the street on July 3. Two Louisville Metro Police officers rescued her in around 30 minutes.