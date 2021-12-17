Kim Potter broke down in tears on the witness stand as she described the "chaotic" moment that she shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota, back on 11 April.

Ms Potter said a struggle broke out over the gear shift when Officer Anthony Luckey tried to arrest the 20-year-old.

"I remember yelling ‘Taser! Taser! Taser!’ and nothing happened and then he said I shot him” she said.

The former officer broke down sobbing and wiped her face with a tissue before her attorney asked if she could carry on.

