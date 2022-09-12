King Charles leaves Clarance House for Westminster Hall to address MPs

Ahead of his first address to parliament as monarch, King Charles III was seen leaving Clarance House for Westminster Hall on Monday, 12 September.

Clarence House, which stands beside St James’s Palace, was the official London residence of Charles III and the Queen consort Camilla before he succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as sovereign upon her death.

The King was making his way to Westminster’s parliament buildings to receive condolences from MPs for the death of his mother, and to make an address in reply during a ceremony called the presentation of addresses.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.