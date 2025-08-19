New coins bearing the official portrait of King Charles III have entered circulation in the UK.

On Wednesday (20 August), the Royal Mint announced that 7,565,000 £1 coins featuring Charles’ effigy with a bee design on the reverse will be distributed within the UK.

It also stated that this release includes 23,290,000 of the final £1 coins featuring Queen Elizabeth II - the last time £1 coins bearing the late monarch’s portrait will be in circulation.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said that the release “represents a pivotal moment in British coinage history”.

She added: “As we release more of the King Charles III £1 coins into circulation alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, we're witnessing the physical representation of our monarchy's transition.”