The Royal Standard flag was raised from half-mast at Holyroodhouse upon the arrival of King Charles III on Monday, 12 September.

King Charles arrived at his official residence in Scotland ahead of a procession where the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was ceremonially moved to St Giles’ Cathedral.

A service of thanksgiving commenced at 3pm, after the procession down the Royal Mile was met with a guard of honour and pipe bands.

The Queen’s coffin was placed in the 14th-century cathedral where she will lie in rest for 24 hours.

