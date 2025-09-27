Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known as Kneecap's Mo Chara, has urged focus to remain on Gaza after his terror charge was thrown out on Friday, 26 September.

The rapper, 27, was accused of displaying a flag in support of the proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November 2024.

The case was thrown out following a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

Speaking in his first interview after the charge was thrown out, Ó hAnnaidh made a plea for Palestine to remain the focus and not the case.

"The story is Gaza and let's make sure we remember that and don't let them distract us too much because Palestinians are running out of time," he said.