Moment ex-Labour MP Jared O’Mara’s chief of staff reports false expense claims to 999

Newly released audio reveals the moment former Labour MP Jared O'Mara's chief of staff called 999 to report his false expense claims.

Gareth Arnold, 30, can be heard telling police that O'Mara has filed "false expense claims to the tune of thousands of pounds."

When asked how he can prove his allegations by the operator, Arnold said: "I'm the person that inputs his claims for him."

O’Mara was convicted of six counts of fraud after trying to claim taxpayers’ cash to fund his cocaine habit.

The former Sheffield Hallam representative attempted to claim around £24,000.

