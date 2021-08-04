A massive landslide has wiped out the side of a busy road, a terrifying video has captured. Rocks and debris are sent flying into the air as the entire landscape begins to crumble sending locals fleeing for their lives. Seconds later the entire road was seen covered in the landslide remnants blocking people from passing. The incident happened on the Badrinath Highway in the northern Indian state Uttarakhand. There are 13 landslide zones that are active in the district, often resulting in the road being closed.Weeks ago around two dozen people were left stranded after a landslide hit the area.