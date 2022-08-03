Sergei Lavrov says Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was deliberate attempt to provoke China

On a landmark visit to Myanmar, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov commented on Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, saying it was a deliberate attempt by Washington to provoke China.

“I see no other reason to create such an annoyance almost out of the blue, knowing very well what it means for the People’s Republic of China,” Lavrov said on his visit.

Pelosi's Taiwan trip comes at a time when international tensions are already elevated by the conflict in Ukraine.

