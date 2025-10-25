Moment planes forced to stop landing at Leeds Bradford Airport after runway problems

This is the moment planes were forced to stop landing at Leeds Bradford Airport after runway problems caused the airport to close.

The airport, which usually operates flights 24 hours a day, said an issue with the runway forced the closure on Friday night (24 October).

According to the airport’s website, 14 scheduled arrivals late on Friday and early on Saturday were diverted to Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool, Stansted, Humberside and East Midlands airports.

A statement on the airport website at 6am on Saturday said the runway was open and operations had resumed.

It said some delays and disruptions could continue and advised passengers to arrive as planned on Saturday.