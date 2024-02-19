Specialist divers search River Soar for missing two-year-old Leicester boy

A search operation has been launched following reports of a two-year-old boy falling into a river in Leicester.

The child had been with family when he fell into the River Soar and has yet to be located, according to Leicestershire Police.

“Additional specialist teams” are assisting the operation on Monday 19 February, the force said.

Emergency services attended the scene just after 5pm on Sunday and a search and rescue operation began in Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane.

Police said a man was taken to hospital “as a precautionary measure”.

The child’s family are being supported by specialist officers.