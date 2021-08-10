Republican Lindsey Graham used his return to the Senate floor to urge others to “go get vaccinated” after contracting coronavirus.

Unlike other Republican congressman, the Senator for North Carolina was happy to disclose his vaccination status. He announced to the floor that he was double vaccinated when he contracted the virus.

“I had a couple of really bad days, but I’m doing better,” he told the floor.

“I’m confident that if I had not have had the vaccine it could have been a lot worse.”