Lollapalooza music festival, one of America's largest events is underway this weekend, seeing huge crowds gather despite rising Covid-19 cases across the US.

The four-day music festival is expected to draw more than 100,000 people to downtown Chicago each day, at a moment when coronavirus cases are on the rise and vaccinations have plateaued.

Photos and videos of unmasked crowds are spurring fears that the music festival could become a Covid-19 superspreader event.

Lollapalooza has said their policy is for unvaccinated people to wear masks and show a recent negative Covid test.