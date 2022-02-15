Several central London bridges closed after unattended item assessed by police

Police evacuated Waterloo station and closed four bridges in central London while they assessed an “unattended item” on the South Bank.

Westminster Bridge, Waterloo Bridge, and the Hungerford and Golden Jubilee footbridges were all shut off at about 11am on Tuesday.

Waterloo station and the surrounding area was also evacuated, with rail services disrupted between London Bridge and Charing Cross as a result.

Video footage shared on Twitter showed the station sealed off with police tape as crowds of people stood on the opposite side of the road.

