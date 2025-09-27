Reckless driver heading wrong way down major road stopped by tactical police crash

A "reckless" driver heading the wrong way down the A12 was stopped by Metropolitan Police officers, dramatic aerial and dashcam footage shows.

The Metropolitan Police said the driver failed to stop for police, and then drove the wrong way down the major road in an escape attempt.

Footage showed the vehicle driving onto the pavement and weaving through traffic before evading a stinger.

Supported by a helicopter team, police officers used tactical contact to stop the driver.

The Met praised the officers for their "bravery and professionalism" in conducting the stop.