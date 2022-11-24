Mother says asthmatic son 'struggling to breathe' living in flat covered by mould

A mother living in Hounslow, west London, has said that her asthmatic son is “struggling to breathe” in their flat which is covered in mould.

Aisha Hussain, 31, says her 16-year-old son Justin’s condition has worsened because of thick black mould that has formed in their living room and on bedroom walls.

The mum-of-three said she tried using mould remover and has contacted her landlord and local council for assistance but is “giving up” because there is “no help.”

“We take concerns about poor quality or overcrowded private accommodation very seriously and inspect properties quickly,” Brent Council said.

