Roads in London submerged by flooding as Met Office issues another warning

Areas of London have been hit with flooding for the second time in recent days after heavy rain overnight and on Sunday morning.

Footage posted on social media shows deep water submerging a road in Muswell Hill, north London, as traffic continues to pass through.

The Met Office issued a statement on Sunday warning “local inland flooding is probable” in parts of the east, southeast and the capital.

“Further local inland flooding is possible in parts of southwest England late on Monday and early on Tuesday,” they added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.