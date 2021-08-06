10 years on from the UK riots

On the tenth anniversary of the UK riots following the death of Mark Duggan at the hands of Metropolitan police officers, campaigners and political figures examine how much has changed since then. In 2011, some 15,000 people took to the streets; cities burned, businesses were destroyed, homes were lost and five people died. Numerous factors contributed towards the chaos from long-standing concerns around racism within law enforcement and disproportionate stop and search tactics to mass unemployment and deprivation. While some of the same issues are prevalent today, is yet more unrest imminent?