Adorable animals undergo annual weigh-in at London Zoo

Watch the adorable moment that animals participate in their annual weigh-in at London Zoo.

Footage shared by the conservation zoo on Tuesday (19 August), shows a variety of animals, ranging from giant tortoises to tiny snails, stepping up to the scales.

The yearly event sees every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate across the zoo weighed and measured, as a means of “monitoring their health, development and even identifying pregnancies”, the zoo said.

Lettuce was used to lure Priscilla, a 30-year-old giant Galapagos tortoise, onto the scales whilst Humboldt penguins orderly waited in line.