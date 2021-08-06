Children who fall ill with coronavirus rarely experience long-term symptoms, research suggests.

The findings suggested most recovered from the virus in less than a week.

While a small group may experience prolonged illness, King's College London scientists say they are "reassured" the number was low.

Headaches and tiredness were the most common symptoms noted.

A Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health expert said the data reflected what doctors saw in clinics.

However, new figures show, tens of thousands of children are living with long Covid as experts demand a vaccine rollout for all over-12s.