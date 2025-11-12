Lorry driver who claimed coughing caused fatal crash caught out by dashcam audio

A lorry driver's claim that a coughing fit caused him to drift onto the wrong side of the road and crash head-on into another HGV was exposed due to his dashcam audio.

Footage from BBC series The Crash Detectives showed Mariusz Korkosz's vehicle colliding with a lorry driven by Gary Rees, who later died, in Caerphilly.

Korkosz claimed he was coughing violently, which made him "black out" and become disoriented. Dashcam audio, which Korkosz did not realise was recording, only captured him swearing before the impact.

He was jailed for 20 weeks following the collision in July 2022.