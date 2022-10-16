Mason Greenwood: Manchester United footballer charged with attempted rape

Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

The 21-year-old Manchester United footballer faces three counts relating to the same person.

Mr Greenwood had been on bail since January, when he was first held over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The player was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday, 15 October, for an alleged breach of conditions.

Mr Greenwood is due to appear in court on Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.