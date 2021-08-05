More than 10,000 migrants have now made the life-threatening journey across the English Channel in small boats this year.

On Wednesday, at least 482 people, including men, women and children, succeeded in crossing the Dover Strait on board 21 boats, a new record for a single day.

The number of crossings in 2021 had already eclipsed last year’s annual total by July.

Those crossing the channel have arrived one week after the RNLI was forced to defend lifeboat crews who help rescue migrants at sea, after criticism from some members of the public.