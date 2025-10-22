Quick-thinking mom saves school kids from burning bus

A mom who noticed her child’s school bus was on fire leapt into action to avert a potential tragedy.

Kari Thorp first spotted flames and smoke coming from under the vehicle after her six-year-old was dropped off at home in Minnesota.

In footage captured on her Ring doorbell cam, she can be seen running to alert the driver, and the pair worked quickly to get all 22 East Bethel Elementary students off the bus.

As the students gathered on her porch, the tires can be seen exploding one by one, with the bus then going up in flames.

Speaking to Fox 9, Kari said the situation was “scary” though adrenaline kept her going. “I was just so worried about everybody getting off.”