Video footage has captured the moment an aftershock strikes Morocco following the deadly earthquake which has killed more than 2,900 people.

Rescuers in the Al Haouz province were forced to run as a tremor struck during their search through the rubble for survivors.

Thousands of Moroccans have been sleeping outside, fearing that tremors after the earthquake could put their lives at danger.

Several powerful aftershocks have been recorded across the country following the earthquake, which hit on 8 September.