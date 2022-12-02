Mother and children rescued from burning building in dramatic bodycam footage

Dramatic bodycam footage shows two police officers rushing to rescue a mother and her two children from a burning building.

This video shows the moment PC Elliot Godden and PC Vishal Dave reached the family and brought them to safety.

"You go with mummy," PC Dave can be heard saying to one of the children he helped carry down to the street.

In an act of heroism, the pair raced up the flats in Leicester floor by floor amid the flames to make sure nobody was trapped on 16 November.

