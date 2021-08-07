A teenage mother who left her young daughter to starve to death while she partied in London and Coventry has been jailed.

Verphy Kudi left 20-month-old Asiah alone in her Brighton flat for five days on end while she celebrated her 18th birthday.

Prosecutors said that Asiah died from influenza and starvation after being left unattended as Kudi partied at a music concert in Elephant and Castle during her days-long jaunt away from home in December 2019.

Kudi has been jailed for nine years.