Double murderer takes children to McDonald’s after killing their parents

A double murderer took four children to McDonald’s just hours after killing their parents.

On Friday (24 October), Derek Martin, 67, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, was found guilty on Friday (24 October) of two counts of murder after killing Chloe Bashford and her husband Josh at their home in Newhaven, East Sussex, in June 2023.

Martin, who was previously married to Chloe’s mother, collected the children from school and took them to Costa Coffee and McDonald’s after killing the couple, footage released by Sussex Police shows.

After returning the children to their grandmother’s home in Brighton, he handed himself into a police station and told officers: “I’ve killed two people.”

Martin has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 6 November.