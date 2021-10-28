The mother of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman who were murdered in a Wembley park by a Satanic teenager has vowed to never let their killer out.

Speaking outside the Old Bailey following the sentencing of Danyal Hussein, Mina Smallman condemned the 19-year-old who stabbed her daughters to death after making a pact with a devil.

Hussein said he had written a “blood pact” with a demon before the attack, in which he agreed to kill women in return for winning the lottery.