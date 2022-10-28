Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked during break-in at San Francisco home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted during a home invasion at the couple’s San Francisco residence.

A spokesperson for Ms Pelosi, Drew Hammill, said the suspect “broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted” the 82-year-old.

Mr Hammill said Ms Pelosi was not at home during the attack, and her husband is expected to make a full recovery.

The spokesperson also said a suspect was taken into police custody.

According to initial reports, the assailant was male and specifically targeted the Pelosi home, shouting: “Where is Nancy?”

