Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking the husband of Nancy Pelosi with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the US House speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps”.

David DePape wanted to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions”, authorities said on Monday.

In a federal complaint, officials say the 42-year-old was carrying zip ties and tape in a backpack when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday morning before going upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping and demanded to talk to “Nancy”.

