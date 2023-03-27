Nashville police confirm seven dead including shooter after Christian school shooting

Seven people, including three children, have died after a shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday, 27 March.

A 28-year-old shooter, who killed three children and three adults, was killed at the scene by police officers who were deployed to The Covenant School.

The female gunman, armed with at least two assault-style rifles, is believed to be a former student.

Officers said that the shooter gained entry to the building via a side door.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.