Nato foreign ministers are arriving in Brussels for a meeting to discuss their response to the crisis in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the United Nations Security Council, urging members to punish Russia for the “war crimes” committed across his nation.

The president of Ukraine laid bare the horrors of Vladimir Putin’s war, describing his forces as killing for “pleasure”.

Nato will once again address the ongoing invasion on Wednesday, coordinating their response to what the US has described as “horrific atrocities” in Ukraine.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.