Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system.

Star L 98-59 is 35 light-years away from Earth and its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere, which suggests they could "support life".

"The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life," astronomer Maria Rosa Zapatero Osorio said.

According to the findings, two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one-third of its mass made up of liquid.