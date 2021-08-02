New York City residents have been receiving $100 incentives for getting their first Covid-19 vaccine from a city-run site, thanks to an initiative from the mayor’s office.

In an effort to defeat the Delta variant, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week that anyone getting their first dose will be rewarded.

“Get your first dose of the Covid vaccine at a city-run site and you’ll get $100. It’s that simple,” a tweet from the mayor’s office read.

Data from New York City’s Health Department suggests that 40 per cent of the population has not yet received a single vaccine dose.