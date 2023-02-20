Footage shows the area of the River Wyre where a body is believed to have been recovered by police on Sunday, 19 February.

The location is approximately a mile from where Nicola Bulley was last seen in St Michael’s on Wyre over three weeks ago.

The body has not been formally identified.

Lancashire Police have said that Ms Bulley’s family have been informed of developments.

Paul Ansell, Ms Bulley’s partner, told Sky News of his “agony” while the identification process takes place.

“We’re all together, we have to be strong,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletters.