Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon gives Covid update for Scotland

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is providing an update on Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon (29 December).

Ms Sturgeon is speaking just days after anit-virus restrictions were tighted across the nation following Christmas Day, as cases of the Omicron varient continue to rise.

Yesterday, it was announced a total of 9,360 people in Scotland tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, according to the government.

That was the fourth day in a row that case numbers exceeded 8,000, with a record high of 11,030 on Boxing Day.

Sign up to our newsletters here.