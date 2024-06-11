Independent TV
Crowds cheer as Nigel Farage has missiles thrown at him during South Yorkshire campaign visit
Objects were thrown at Nigel Farage as he rode an open-top bus in Yorkshire on Tuesday, 11 June.
The Reform UK leader was campaigning in Barnsley when a protester approached the vehicle.
Mr Farage said he believes objects were some wet cement from a work site followed by a coffee cup, and was warned by police not to get off the bus.
He had just addressed supporters but was interrupted by a crowd of demonstrators.
Police arrested a man who threw the objects.
