A Ukrainian helicopter with night vision capabilities has joined Turkey’s efforts to put out the fierce wildfires that are engulfing the country’s southern coastal provinces.

President Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is battling the worst wildfires in its history. They are being fanned by unpredictable winds and soaring temperatures.

Thousands of residents and tourists have been forced to leave their homes and hotels as firefighters battle to control the fires which have killed eight people in Turkey and burnt tens of thousands of hectares.