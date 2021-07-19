Excited revellers hit the dancefloor in nightclubs across England as Covid restrictions were lifted at midnight. Ravers can be seen dancing up a storm and queuing outside a club without face masks or social distancing.

Most clubs have been shuttered since the pandemic began in March last year.

Despite soaring Covid cases, the government has pressed ahead with ‘Freedom Day’, scrapping almost all remaining coronavirus rules.

“People are treating it like a very special occasion, like a New Year’s Eve type affair. ‘Freedom Eve’ is what we’re calling it,” Terry George, owner of Bar Fibre in Leeds, told the PA news agency.