North Korean soldier says she was raped during service in Kim Jong-un’s army

An escaped North Korean soldier says she was sexually assaulted by a political advisor serving in Kim Jong-un’s army before being forced to undergo an abortion without anaesthesia.

“If I refuse his request, I can’t become a member of the Workers’ Party of Korea,” she said.

Miss Kim said those who do not join the party are left "stigmatised for the rest of your life".

She adds: “That means you won’t be able to get a good job and it will be a problem when you try to marry. What could I have chosen?"

Sign up to our newsletters.