Alarming dashcam footage shows the moment an elderly driver was rescued by Ohio police after failing to realise his car was engulfed in flames.

The motorist thought he had a simple mechanical issue when he saw some smoke but an Ohio police officer luckily saw that the man’s car was actually on fire and stopped him.

Tpr. Macko rushed to the vehicle and assisted the elderly driver out in seconds before it became fully engulfed.

