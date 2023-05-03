Three-time Olympic medallist Tori Bowie dies aged 32

American sprinter and Olympic gold medallist Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32.

The star athlete won 4x100m relay gold at Rio 2016 the Rio 2016 Olympics, plus 100m silver and 200m bronze.

In 2017, she won the global title over 100m at the World Championships in London.

Her agent Icon Management said: “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!”

