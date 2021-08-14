Officials in Pakistan said the key Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan was opened the morning of Friday (13 August) for people who had been stranded on either side of the crossing in recent weeks.

One official in the Pakistani border town of Chaman said the Afghan citizens who came to the country to visit relatives or for medical treatment are now returning to Afghanistan having been stranded.

Sana Ullah, a stranded Afghan national, said that some people want to move “dead bodies” over the border following its reopening. Chaman’s deputy commissioner has said the border was reopened following talks with the Taliban.