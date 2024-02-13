Players clashed as they took part in the 824th Atherstone Ball Game in Warwickshire on Shrove Tuesday (13 February).

Locals tend to fight over a giant, leather ball for two hours on Long Street, with the winner the person who has their hands on it when the klaxon is sounded.

Groups of people were pictured huddling around the giant leather ball as it was propelled and thrown around the town.

Many were also seen cheering and chanting as proceedings took place, with police on hand to monitor the match and to keep the crowds under control.

Alex Young has been named the winner of this year’s competition.