A couple famously filmed pointing guns at a group of passing Black Lives Matter protestors last summer have been pardoned by the governor of Missouri.

Last year, the couple, both of whom are lawyers, brandished an assault rifle and a semi-automatic pistol from the front of their luxury mansion as a group of protestors walked past on their way to the mayor’s house nearby.

This week, Governor Mike Parson announced the pardon of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who pled guilty, respectively, to misdemeanour assault and harassment in June.

Following the couple's guilty pleas, unrepentant Mr McCloskey said: “I’d do it again.”