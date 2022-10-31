Dispatch call reveals how Paul Pelosi secretly alerted authorities to attack

Dispatch audio reveals Paul Pelosi spoke “code” to alert authorities that he was under attack from a hammer-wielding assailant at his San Franciso home.

The husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to dial 911 from his mobile without the attacker noticing during the assault, which left him hospitalised.

In the clip, a dispatcher can be heard saying the 82-year-old “stated that there is a male in his home and he is going to wait for his wife.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott later hailed the dispatcher’s “intuition and quick-thinking” for realising it was suspicious.

Sign up for our newsletters.