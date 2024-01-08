Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells recommends people manage “all finances digitally” in a newly resurfaced clip.

The short clip from UK charity Go On UK in 2012, features Mrs Vennells talking about how digital software is changing the way businesses and the government handle finances.

The Post Office Horizon scandal has since unearthed how the company wrongfully convicted over 700 subpostmasters due to faulty software.

A petition has since been launched for the former CEO to be stripped of her CBE.